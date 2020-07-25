'It’s such a huge relief' | Weight lifts from family's shoulders as assisted living home overcomes coronavirus outbreak

Brighton Gardens in Greensboro was taken off the state health department's list of coronavirus outbreaks after going 28 days without a positive case.

The road to recovery is complete for a few triad nursing homes. One of them, right in Greensboro has overcome the outbreak of coronavirus.

Brighton Gardens in Greensboro was taken off North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services list for outbreaks. The facility has gone 28 days without a positive case.

Shannon Myers's mother lives at Brighton Gardens. Myers is breathing a sigh of relief.

"It's great. It's such a huge relief," she said.

After choosing Brighton Gardens as her 74-year-old mother's home in December, Shannon Myers's visits to her mom quickly came to a stop.

"That loss of control is very difficult as a family member," she said.

Shannon's mom, Becky Patterson, is in the early stages of dementia.

"You add in the fact that you can't get to a family member and you don't know what they're experiencing day-to-day," she said, "I mean, that is, it's just another layer of uncertainty and stress."

Luckily, Myers said the staff was accomodating and kept families in the loop during this difficult time.

Brighton Gardens had 22 cases in total: 16 residents, 6 staff members, zero deaths.

While visitation is still limited, Myers got the chance to see her mom, with masks and at a distance, just last week.

"I was itching to go see her," she said, "We couldn't hug. She didn't want to wear her mask," Myers said.

The pandemic has kept families like this mother and daughter apart, but neither dementia nor the coronavirus can break the family bond they've been building up forever.