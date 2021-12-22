'People keep calling from every corner' | COVID-19 home test kits flying off shelves ahead of holiday

Pharmacies all over Greensboro were out of home COVID-19 tests. The Guilford County Health Department gave away 500 free tests and ran out in 15 minutes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The hot items leading up to Christmas used to be video game consoles or flat-screen TV's, but this year, it's at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Phones at stores all over Greensboro were ringing off the hook as families tried to find at-home test kits before getting together for the holidays.

Clement Ebhodaghe, the pharmacist at Adler Pharmacy in Greensboro, said he stocked up on the testing kits months ago and is now watching them fly off the shelves.

"That’s why I ordered quite a few some time ago, which of course is running very low right now," he said.

Ebhodaghe said the tests are precise and simple to use. Over the last few days, he's sold about 15 test kits each day. By noon on Wednesday, 12 already flew off the shelf and into the hands of customers.

"I try to order a few more but it's not possible to get them anymore. I call the companies where I get it from, they don’t have it in stock, they don’t have anything for me to order," he said.

The Guilford County Health Department gave out 500 free at-home testing kits Wednesday. Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said all were gone within 15 minutes.

"We really wanted to be mindful about accessibility and access to these tests and we're limiting them to only 4 tests per family just to make sure we have enough tests to give out to additional families," she said.

Dr. Vann said they've been working with the state health department and plan to continue that effort to keep the testing kits coming in.

"This has been a conversation that we’ve had over the last few days. Yesterday we were able to confirm the fact that NCDHHS has these tests in their warehouse and we were able to drive to the warehouse, pick up the tests and plan, organize and put this entire distribution process in place for today so people can have the opportunity to come to pick them up before the weekend starts," she said, "We are going to continue to work with them and hopefully after the winter holiday in between the Christmas and new years and after new years we will have additional tests to provide to our community."

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said he's also going to work to get more tests into the hands of Guilford County residents after the holidays are over.