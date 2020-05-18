Avery County reported their first positive coronavirus case Monday. The western North Carolina mountain county was the last county in the state without a case.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Avery County officials are reporting their county's first positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The mountainous county of 17,500 people was the last county in North Carolina to report a positive case. As of Monday, all 100 counties now have at least one positive case.

To date, Avery County health officials have tested 438 individuals. Of those test, 405 were negative and the results of another 32 are still pending.

As of Monday, neighboring Watauga County was reporting 11 cases, 86 cases with 2 deaths in Caldwell County, 198 cases with 14 deaths in Burke County, 32 cases with one death in McDowell County, and 8 cases in Mitchell County.

Across North Carolina, data shows the state's 19,023 cases concentrated in populated areas. For example, Mecklenburg County has reported a total of 2,652 cases and Durham has reported 1,009 cases.

On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he could make a decision by mid-week on whether the state enters Phase 2 of reopening.

As of now, Cooper and other state officials are planning to lessen restrictions statewide.

However on Monday, Cooper mentioned the possibility of regionalized phases across the state.

States like New York, have decided to reopen in localized phases: allowing more rural areas of upstate New York to lessen restrictions ahead of coronavirus hotspot areas like New York City or Long Island.

While it is not currently planned, Cooper could not rule out the possibility of similar measures in North Carolina.

Across the state, about 7 percent of those tested for coronavirus test positive, according to data trends obtained Monday.