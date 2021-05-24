Baseball, hot dogs and COVID-19 vaccines: Winston-Salem Dash hosting pre-game clinic

The vaccine clinic will be at Truist Stadium, Tuesday May 25, 2021.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Get your peanuts and cracker jacks and roll up a sleeve.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held before this week's Winston-Salem Dash game vs. the Hickory Crawdads.

The clinic will be at Truist Stadium Tuesday, May 25, 2021, with vaccines offered from 3 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

Anyone who wants a vaccine can sign up ahead of time, and will be given a discount on a ticket to Tuesday's night game along with a free hot dog.

The Winston-Salem Dash have held several COVID-19 community events, including mask giveaways when the pandemic got underway and bobblehead giveaways honoring Wake Forest Baptist Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Christopher Ohl.

This clinic is just the latest effort by Triad health leaders as they work to make vaccines more accessible to those who have yet to get a shot.

As of Friday, May 21 the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 41.8% of all North Carolina residents has received at least one shot.

This now includes those 12 years and up, since the Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for younger kids.

In addition to pop-up clinics at community events, churches and in neighborhoods, most health departments and hospital systems are still offering vaccine shots.