COVID-19 Updates: Pres. Trump wears a mask in public for the first time, Texas sets new record for hospitalizations

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Saturday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Saturday, July 11, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Louisiana governor issues statewide mask mandate

Disney World is reopening after after nearly 4 months

COVID-19 front line workers have no workers' comp guarantees

30-year-old patient dies in San Antonio hospital after attending 'COVID Party'



As Texas morgues fill up, refrigerator trucks are on the way in several counties

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 11, 2:30 p.m. – President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s expected to wear a mask.”

The president was a latecomer to wearing a mask during the pandemic, which has raged across the U.S. since March and infected more than 3.2 million and killed at least 134,000. Most prominent Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, endorsed wearing masks as the coronavirus gained ground this summer.

July 11, 2:30 p.m. – NEW NUMBERS ARE IN FOR TEXAS & SETX. For the 13th consecutive day, Texas has set a new record for hospitalizations. There are 10,083 people in a Texas hospital. With 81 new Texans hospitalized, it's the second straight day we've seen 10-thousand hospitalized. The state also added 10,351 new cases of coronavirus -- it's the second time this week we've seen at least 10-thousand new cases.

In Jefferson County, there are 123 people in the hospital. That's 10 additional patients from Friday. There are 45 people in the ICU, a decrease of four patients since Friday.

July 11, 2:30 p.m. – Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a statewide mask mandate and new restrictions for bars across Louisiana in a press conference Saturday, hours after the second coronavirus update in as many days showed more than 2,000 new cases.

Saturday's increase, 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, is the third-largest since the outbreak began in Louisiana on March 9. The second highest, which was Friday, is only topped by an early April update that included an unspecified number of backlogged cases

The restrictions would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.

July 11, 1:00 p.m. – “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later.

July 11, 11:00 a.m. – As Texas continues a weeks-long streak of setting grim coronavirus records, the most somber one was reached Friday: The virus has killed 3,013 people, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Their deaths come as counties prepare for a surge in fatalities, some by requesting trailers to expand their hospital and county morgue capacities.

In Nueces County, which includes the city of Corpus Christi, the morgue is already full. County medical examiner Dr. Adel Shaker has requested an extra morgue trailer, provided by FEMA to local authorities. The refrigerated truck has a temperature-control system and can accommodate up to 40 more bodies, adding to the current 12-body capacity located inside the morgue building itself.

July 11, 10:00 a.m. – A 30-year-old patient died after attending what's being called a "COVID Party," said Methodist Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Appleby. "This is a party held by someone diagnosed with the COVID virus, and the thought is that people get together to see if the virus is real if anyone gets infected," Appleby said.

"Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said, 'I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it's not,'" Appleby said. Appleby said several of their critically ill coronavirus patients are in their twenties and thirties. It's a growing trend seen across San Antonio. Read more here.

July 11, 9:50 a.m. – Essential workers who get the coronavirus on the job have no guarantee in most states they'll qualify for workers' compensation to cover lost wages and medical care.

Fewer than one-third of the states have enacted policies that shift the burden of proof for coverage of job-related COVID-19 so workers like first responders and nurses don't have to show they got sick by reporting for a risky assignment.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

