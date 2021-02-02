Hickory family hopes husband's severe case of COVID-19 inspires others to be safe

Larry Conger has been hospitalized on a ventilator since Jan. 1. The community is now rallying around him and his family.

HICKORY, N.C. — In late December, husband and wife Larry and Barbara Conger of Hickory both tested positive for the coronavirus. Barbara Conger recovered with mild symptoms, but Larry Conger has been battling much more serious complications, landing him in the hospital for a month now.

His wife said prior to catching the virus, he was relatively active and healthy.

“I’ve asked the doctor this: ‘Why did it attack him?’” Barbara Conger said. “He was honest and said he truly did not know and said this virus affects people in different ways.”

After trying steroids, vitamins and antibiotics that seemed to help make no improvements, Larry Conger was eventually admitted to Catawba Valley Medical Center on Jan. 1 and placed on a ventilator.

“He is requiring 100% oxygen at this point which really isn’t good,” Barbara Conger said. “He’s battling MRSA and the doctors are really concerned because his lungs are not responding.”

Much of the community seems to love and know Larry best for his role as a maintenance man at Hickory High School. For much of the school year, students there have been on a Plan B learning schedule -- which is a hybrid between in-person and virtual learning.

“He never meets a stranger. He makes an impact it seems like wherever he’s at,” Barbara Conger said. “He just loves people.”

Now his family is hoping his wide-reaching impact might encourage others to continue to wear their masks and take this virus very seriously.

“You’re not promised to get a mild case,” his daughter April Watts said. “It’s just about loving your neighbor and caring for them.”