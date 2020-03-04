ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michelle Walker got back to the United States on Monday. She's been in isolation in Thailand since January 21.

That means she's been in isolation for 76 days at this point.

Walker said at the airport in Thailand, workers wore head-to-toe in protective gear and chairs were marked off where you could and could not sit.

She found out about coronavirus while on vacation in Thailand and had to stay there. After a lot of travel delays to try and get back to China, she decided to come back to the U-S instead. She says that was the "biggest mistake."

Walker said she doesn't feel safe here. She said at the airports overseas she had her temperature taken, there was hand sanitizer everywhere and staying six feet apart was mandatory.

"It's a completely different feeling when you're in an airport and people are taking it very, very seriously or in a country where people are taking it very, very seriously and you come here and it's so lackadaisical, everyone is just so nonchalant about it like it's not that big of a deal."

Walker compared her experience flying into Japan with flying into the U.S. on Monday.

"They immediately asked us where we had been, temperatures were taken, it felt like people were really trying to make sure that this doesn't spread. Unfortunately, when I flew into the United States, it wasn't the same way. No one asked me anything."

Walker decided to self-quarantine for two weeks and she's not sure when she'll be able to go back to China, where all of her stuff is. Her plea to all of us is to take this seriously so we can keep everyone healthy.

