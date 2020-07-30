Battleground Biscuitville shuts doors to fight coronavirus

The Biscuitville location on Battleground Ave. in Greensboro has temporarily closed its doors for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Biscuitville on Battleground Ave. in Greensboro shut down Thursday because one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 2311 Battleground Ave. location will be closed temporarily as the building is disinfected, Biscuitville officials said.

The restaurant had already established guidelines on how to react to a potential coronavirus case in March.

Following protocol and health and safety guidelines, the restaurant will not open until the cleaning is finished and they have the all-clear from local health officials. Biscuitville officials expect the Battleground location to reopen Friday, July 31.