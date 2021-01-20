'I only saw one person wearing a mask' |Blind Tiger in Greensboro investigated after COVID-19 complaints

Complaints about a nearly maskless benefit concert at Greensboro's Blind Tiger sparked an investigation through the health department.

The Guilford County health department said it received calls to their COVID-19 complaint line about a memorial benefit concert held at the Blind Tiger music venue for Bill McQueen.

He died from coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post by musical band Flat Blak Cadillac he was their guitarist.

All money raised went to McQueen's family.

But some who saw social media posts from the event were concerned it did more harm than good.



Guilford County's Board of Commissioners chair Skip Alston said he received several complaints and photos from people concerned the event could potentially be a super spreader for coronavirus.

“I thought clearly they were in violation of the governors orders that call for folks to wear mask,” Alston said. “I only saw one person wearing a mask. People were singing and shouting that was the perfect breading place for the virus.”

The health department's environmental health manager was scheduled to meet with the owners Wednesday.

Alston said the board of commissioners and the county health department will look at any loopholes they might have to close to make sure events like this don't happen again.

“We're going to be knocking on their doors and making them know that that's not going to be tolerated or allow them to intentionally spread this disease," Alston said.

The health department will notify the Blind Tiger of any violations and give them an initial warning.



