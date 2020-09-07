People with this blood type are less likely to get coronavirus, study finds

A recent study found that people with Type O blood are less likely to get COVID-19, while those with Type A blood are more vulnerable to serious cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study suggests that a person's blood type might affect the severity of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

New research done on thousands of COVID-19 patients found that people with Type O blood are less likely to experience severe cases. Meanwhile, patients with Type A blood were more vulnerable to coronavirus.

So, why exactly do our genetics play into this? Researchers warn that even though it appears they've found a link, they don't know the cause yet. There is speculation that a person's blood type may affect blood clots, which are a life-threatening symptom of coronavirus, or possibly a patient's immune system response.