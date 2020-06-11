New coronavirus outbreak at Alamance County long-term care facility

Alamance County health officials said this is the second outbreak to happen at Brookdale Burlington.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Health officials identified another coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility. Brookdale Burlington currently has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both cases are residents.

North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases within 28 days at the same congregate living or long-term care facility.

This is the second outbreak recorded at the facility. The last one was identified on March 20.