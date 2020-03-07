New COVID-19 outbreak at Burlington nursing home

The Alamance County Health Department said two staff members and one resident have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Its the third Alamance nursing home outbreak.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this article is from June 23, 2020.

Coronavirus has infiltrated a third nursing home in Alamance County, health department officials said.

Two staff members and one resident at Brookdale Senior Living's facility in Burlington have tested positive for COVID-19, ACHD officials said. The two staff members are not residents in Alamance County, officials said.

The Health Department sent public health staff to the facility on July 2 to collect tests for all the remaining staff and residents at Brooksdale.

“We are thankful for the partnership with Brookdale Senior Living and their prompt notification to us at the Health Department,” stated Health Director Stacie Saunders. “We will continue to work with the facility to mitigate the outbreak and help prevent the spread to others."

Two other Alamance County nursing home facilities, Peak Resources in Graham and White Oak Manor in Burlington have experienced outbreaks. An outbreak in North Carolina is defined as two or more cases, officials said.

The Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 1215 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 981 have been released from isolation and 197 remain active and in isolation. There have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths.