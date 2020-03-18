BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Recreation and Parks has closed all its indoor facilities to the public, following updated recommendations from the CDC and Governor Cooper regarding the coronavirus.
Program modifications include:
- All activities, youth, and adult athletic registration have been frozen until further notice
- Registrations for camp Green Leaves and Summer Camp can be accommodated by appointment by calling 336-222-5030
- All activities, programs, and events are canceled until further notice
- Privately hosted events on public property via City’s Special Event application are canceled through April 12
- No new facility rentals will be taken until further notice
All parks, Greenways, marines, and the Indian Valley Golf Course will remain open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to maintain social distancing within the Recreation and Parks system.
Open outdoor spaces include:
- Guilford-Mackintosh Marina
- Lake Cammack Park & Marina
- Lake Mackintosh Parks and Marina
- Stoney Creek Marina
- City Park
- North Park
- Fairchild Park
- Davidson Park
- Springwood Park
- Jiggs Askew Memorial Dog Park
- Indian Valley Golf Course
Recreation & Pars Administrative Office will be closed to walk-ins but will remain staffed. Call (336) 222-5030 for assistance.
