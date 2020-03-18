BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Recreation and Parks has closed all its indoor facilities to the public, following updated recommendations from the CDC and Governor Cooper regarding the coronavirus.

Program modifications include:

All activities, youth, and adult athletic registration have been frozen until further notice

Registrations for camp Green Leaves and Summer Camp can be accommodated by appointment by calling 336-222-5030

All activities, programs, and events are canceled until further notice

Privately hosted events on public property via City’s Special Event application are canceled through April 12

No new facility rentals will be taken until further notice

All parks, Greenways, marines, and the Indian Valley Golf Course will remain open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to maintain social distancing within the Recreation and Parks system.

Open outdoor spaces include:

Guilford-Mackintosh Marina

Lake Cammack Park & Marina

Lake Mackintosh Parks and Marina

Stoney Creek Marina

City Park

North Park

Fairchild Park

Davidson Park

Springwood Park

Jiggs Askew Memorial Dog Park

Indian Valley Golf Course

Recreation & Pars Administrative Office will be closed to walk-ins but will remain staffed. Call (336) 222-5030 for assistance.

