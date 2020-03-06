Burlington Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sheetz said the Maple Avenue location is temporarily closed so the store can be cleaned and sanitized.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Sheetz on Maple Avenue in Burlington is closed after company officials said an employee at the store tested positive for COVID-19.

A Sheetz spokesperson said the employee at the 2669 Maple Avenue location last worked on Tuesday, June 2. Sheetz said it was informed of the positive COVID-19 case that evening, and subsequently closed the store for deep cleaning and sanitation.

Here's the full statement from a Sheetz spokesperson:

“Sheetz was informed yesterday evening that an employee at our store location on Maple Ave. in Burlington, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at this store location on June 2, 2020. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas/fuel pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.

We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis."