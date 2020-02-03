HOUSTON — Parents are understandably concerned about the threat of coronavirus to their children. According to the Centers for Disease Control, children are less susceptible than adults to COVID-19 and if they do get it, it's usually mild.

A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed only about 400 cases in children under age 9 with no deaths.

In children and teens ages 10-19, CDC China reported around 550 cases of coronavirus with one death.

Most of the young patients had mild fever, runny nose and cough. As with other respiratory illnesses, the CDC says children with underlying health conditions might be at higher risk of developing complications.

Other common questions about coronavirus, or COVID-19 involve pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Stay up to date on coronavirus

Whether a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can transmit the virus that causes it to her baby before, during, or after delivery is still unknown. The CDC said a limited study of infants born to women with coronavirus showed none tested positive for the virus.

In limited case series reported to date, no evidence of coronavirus has been found in the breast milk of women with COVID-19. No information is available yet on the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 through breast milk.

Like adults, children should continue the usual preventive actions to lower your risk of all infections:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water aren't available, use a hand sanitizer.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Avoid people who are sick

Stay up to date on vaccinations, including influenza vaccine.

Sources: CDC, China CDC

RELATED: 6 dead from coronavirus in Washington state, first US deaths

RELATED: Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling

RELATED: What are the symptoms of coronavirus and who is most at risk?

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: WHO: Coronavirus containment is 'feasible'

RELATED: Stocks rise sharply on Wall Street following a 7-day rout

RELATED: Rice University employee to be tested for coronavirus