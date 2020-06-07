Carolina Renaissance Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers say it's just not realistic to host the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival with social distancing guidelines in place due to coronavirus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 Carolina Renaissance Festival is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers announced Monday.

Renaissance Festival officials said it's just not feasible to host the event with social distancing requirements in place due to its interactive nature with guests.

“At the heart of the Renaissance Festival is a cornucopia of socially interactive experiences that is hard to compromise with the necessities of social distancing. For the health and safety of our participants, for our guests, and for everyone’s families, and the communities all will arrive from, we look to be part of the virus mitigation solution,” said Jeffrey Siegel, Festival Producer.

. “We will be back. The Festival village gates will open again. Our patrons and participants are counting on it,” Siegel said.