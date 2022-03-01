If you live in one of these NC counties, the CDC says you should still wear a mask

The CDC has a new color-coded map with counties designated as yellow, orange or green to indicate COVID-19 impacts in those areas.

Under the new CDC system, more than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties where COVID-19 is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those people can stop wearing masks, according to the CDC. However, officials are still advising people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. That's the situation for about 37% of U.S. counties, including several in the Charlotte area.

The CDC is also offering a color-coded map — with counties designated as orange, yellow or green — to help guide local officials and residents. In green counties, local officials can drop any indoor masking rules. Yellow means people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. Orange designates places where the CDC suggests masking should be universal.

How a county comes to be designated green, yellow or orange will depend on its rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, the share of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the rate of new cases in the community.

The new guidance from the CDC comes as COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the Carolinas. On Monday, North Carolina health officials announced 909 new cases. It was the first single-day case report below 1,000 since last July. The COVID-19 positivity rate is once again in the single digits and hospitalizations are down roughly 70% from their peak during the omicron surge earlier this year.

In addition to the new map, the CDC says masks are no longer necessary on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems. Lincoln County Schools announced Monday it would no longer require masks on buses despite the county exceeding the CDC's threshold for high community spread.

North Carolina counties in the Charlotte area with high COVID-19 levels

Alexander County

Burke County

Caldwell County

Catawba County

Cleveland County

Gaston County

Lincoln County

Richmond County

Rowan County

Watauga County

South Carolina counties in the Charlotte area with high COVID-19 levels

Chester County

Chesterfield County

Lancaster County

York County

What to do if your county's community level is high

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Take additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness

North Carolina counties in the Charlotte area with medium COVID-19 levels

Anson County

Cabarrus County

Iredell County

Mecklenburg County

Stanly County

Union County

What to do if your county's community level is medium

Talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease. ... Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”

What to do if your county's community level is low

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms