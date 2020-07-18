"So many emotions tonight. I am extremely blessed and thankful for what God has provided me. But tonight, I have a heavy heart. Being a nurse working in critical care and labor & delivery areas for over 35 years, I am frustrated, concerned, worried. I became a nurse to help others. Listening to the disputes over wearing a simple mask and if it works or not is exhausting. No one has said a mask will prevent someone from getting COVID. It is being said that a mask be worn to REDUCE the chance of you spreading or contracting COVID. ANY barrier between you and another person will do that regardless of what it is. If it’s a thin material, it may only reduce or help slightly, if it’s a waterproof filtered material, it is more effective. To say a mask (barrier) is worthless is just not true. Health care workers have worn masks for centuries. We have worn masks during surgery to decrease the risk of infection to our pts. We wear masks when pts have infectious illnesses to protect us from that illness. The point being.... MASKS DO OFFER PROTECTION. To everyone open to and wearing a mask, THANK YOU. To those who think it is stupid, a waste of your time, whatever... please understand the healthcare workers in your community go to work everyday, wear our masks 8-12-16 hours at a time, wash our hands constantly, disinfect our equipment over and over. We have been right with you all from the beginning and we are TIRED. We know based on the current trend that it WILL get worse, especially if people continue to refuse to listen. Any reduction in risk is better than none. Yes, this a difficult time for everyone. We must work together and do what we can to protect ourselves and each other. The sooner everyone gets on board, the sooner this will be over."