CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A parent at Charlotte Country Day School who was on campus last week and had contact with a teacher on staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

In a letter to faculty and parents, Head of School Mark Reed said the parent was on the school's Cannon campus last week. They are following CDC guidelines. The teacher who had contact with the parent is asymptomatic and is in self-quarantine to monitor their health.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department notified the school of the test. Health officials are now working to contact the "small number" of individuals that person had close contact with so they can take further action to protect themselves.

FACTS NOT FEAR: Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

So far, there have been 33 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, including four in Mecklenburg County. There are 28 cases in South Carolina. Schools in both states will be closed for at least the next two weeks. Several districts have announced plans to provide free meals for students during the closure.

RELATED: LIST: Stores, restaurants change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates in the Carolinas: CDC issues sweeping guidelines to prevent community spread