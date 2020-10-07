x
8 TSA employees at Charlotte test positive for COVID-19

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed eight TSA employees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport tested positive for COVID-19, including six screeners.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eight Transportation Security workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Friday. 

According to TSA, the eight cases include six TSA pre-screening employees at the airport. The other two positive cases are non-screening employees of TSA. 

A spokesperson for TSA said the most recent positive test for an employee at Charlotte Douglas was July 8. That employee last worked on July 2 from noon until 8:30 p.m. in Checkpoint C.

