CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nurse is heading home after spending four weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Alyssa Lobosco was diagnosed after working in the medical frontlines at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

At one point during her hospitalization, she had to be intubated to help her breathing.

"As she was FaceTiming us, she said to my wife, 'I'm going to die. I'm dying,'" Lobosco's father recalled. "That's the only thing that stayed in my head, my wife's head. It was terrible."

Lobosco left Atrium Health Main Monday morning to applause and cheers from hospital staff.

Growing up in a family of first responders, Lobosco's parents said she understood the risk of being on the frontlines, but she was ready to help.

Lobosco will be recovering at her family’s New Jersey home.

