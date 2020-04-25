CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among United States Postal Service workers in the Charlotte area.

The USPS confirmed two employees and different distribution centers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. One of the employees worked at the location off Scott Futrell Drive, the other at the Mid-Carolina P&DC on West Pointe Drive.

USPS officials said they believe the risk is low to employees who work at the facilities.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, the workers who tested positive will not be returning to work until they are cleared. USPS says the safety and well-being of their employees is their highest priority.

The USPS said due to the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, they will not be releasing the names or conditions of those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Some people may be wondering if the virus can spread through the mail — the World Health Organization has said the likelihood of an infected person contaminating packages and letters is low.

The USPS says they have enhanced their daily sanitation practices. If you are still concerned about your packages being contaminated, officials are urging people to wash their hands after touching the mail and opening packages.

