Cheesecakes by Alex voluntarily reinstates phase 1, will not seat customers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro dessert bakery is voluntarily reinstating harsher coronavirus restrictions for customers.

Starting Monday, Cheesecakes by Alex will no longer serve customers indoors due to the coronavirus, owner Alex Amoroso announced on Facebook. Amoroso said Cheesecakes by Alex will voluntarily go back to phase 1 guidelines, referencing North Carolina's reopening COVID-19 "Safer at Home" reopening plan.

The popular dessert spot in Greensboro will continue to offer carryout, curbside pickup and orders through Doordash delivery. Cheesecake by Alex's hours of operation will remain unaffected by the restrictions, the post said.

"This is my best attempt to protect my staff and our customers," Amoroso said.

Amoroso said the increased safety measures were also taken to prevent a complete closure of business that befell other Greensboro restaurants.