KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Chick-fil-A in Kernersville will temporarily close.

The restaurant said it's deep cleaning the restaurant as it adheres to public health guidelines after an employee reported being sick. However, no employee at the restaurant has been diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19. Instead, the restaurant is acting, "out of an abundance of caution."

The franchise operator said the restaurant is being disinfected and deep cleaned and will reopen at a later date. A message was posted on their Facebook page and at the restaurant with more details.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

