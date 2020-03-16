WASHINGTON — A Children’s National Hospital physician has tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital spokesperson confirms Monday.

Complete Coronavirus Coverage

While the physician has not been identified, a hospital spokesperson released the following statement was sent out Sunday:

"Children’s National Hospital’s top priority is the safety of our patients, families and employees.

"Yesterday we informed our staff that one of our physicians tested positive for COVID-19.

"Because of privacy laws, we cannot broadly share any additional information but leaders will directly communicate with any staff or families who may have been in contact with this person. We will work with our occupational health department and our infectious disease specialists to determine the appropriate next steps. Anyone impacted will have the organization’s support.

"Our additional testing capabilities also allowed us to rapidly test a patient we treated in our emergency department, who has also tested positive for COVID-19. The ED team followed all infection control protocols to protect other patients, families and staff and the child did not need to be admitted.

"Since this outbreak began, a team of leaders has met multiple times a day to assess and improve our readiness to care for patients with this infection while protecting our staff. We tailored our response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Today, we remain ready to serve the families who rely upon us."

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

RELATED: Here are details on every case of positive coronavirus in the DMV

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus update: New cases reported, bringing total to 31 across the state

RELATED: Coronavirus in Virginia: Public gatherings of more than 100 people banned statewide

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.