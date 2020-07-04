ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Easter is going to be different for most families around the Tampa Bay area.

For the nurses who are on the front lines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to be a little difficult to give their children the experience they might be used to.

Workers at the Schakolad Chocolate Factory in downtown St. Petersburg have been creating chocolate bunnies and eggs by hand to create Easter baskets to donate to healthcare workers’ families.

“Because they’re so busy working in the hospital that they’ve barely got time to grocery shop, let alone shop for Easter treats,” Schakolad Owner Jane Rakestraw said.

Their initial goal was 200 baskets, but workers increased it to 300 after talking with the St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation.

“You have to stay at home. This brings a great deal of joy to the family,” Executive Director of the St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation Robert Sherman said.

They’re collecting donations if you would like to help.

