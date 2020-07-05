GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Churches will be able to hold outdoor services again this weekend.

It's part of Governor Cooper's Phase one reopening.

While some pastors are looking forward to seeing church members in person again, others are holding off on outdoor services for now.

Lebanon Baptist Church is one of the congregations planning to hold a drive-in service on Sunday.

It'll be in the parking lot, and they're making sure even the cars are social distancing.

After a month and a half of going virtual, Pastor Matt Smith said he's excited to see the members of the church in person again, even if they have to social distance.

"Missing out on seeing everybody and being able to gather together and that's been challenging," said Smith.

There will be a new normal at Lebanon Baptist Church in Greensboro on Sunday.

Smith said members will be able to gather in the parking lot for a drive-in service.

"We want it to be very safe and our parking lot, thankfully, we have a really large parking lot, so our plan is we are going to be parking people with one space in between every car," said Smith.

Other Triad pastors like Mark Riggins, from Eastern Gate Assembly of God in Guilford County, are still on the fence.

"We're taking a wait and see," said Riggins, "We do have a lot of older people in our church and we wanted, first of all, to be very safe."

Outdoor service isn't totally out of the question, Riggins is just taking a cautious approach.

Age is also a factor in decision-making at Calvary Baptist Church in High Point.

"Looking at the age of our congregants, looking at underlying health conditions that may be present within the congregation, looking at the nature of church," said Pastor Amos Quick at Calvary Baptist Church in High point.

Pastor Quick said online service will stay in place for now regardless of what reopening phases allow.

"Church is a very interpersonal interaction. Every week there are people crying, there are people emotional, there are people that desire to be hugged," said Quick.

Quick said online service will stay in place until the end of the month.

As it gets closer, they'll reassess the situation.

