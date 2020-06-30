Clapp's Nursing Home announces recovery from COVID-19

Clapp's Nursing Home administrators announced there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in staff and residents at the Pleasant Garden location.

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Clapp's Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden, once a COVID-19 outbreak site, is now coronavirus-free at the facility, officials said. It has been 70 days since the first confirmed positive case at the Pleasant Garden location, administrators said.

"All of our patients have overcome COVID, meaning those that had it have now all tested negative," Clapp's Nursing Home administrator Danielle Hollowell said, "Those that never had it have continued to test negative for 10+ weeks now."

Hollowell said the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has yet to update its data to reflect the recovery. She said she expects the changes to be made soon. Clapp's Nursing Home will continue to report testing data to the NCDHHS even though staff and residents at the facility have now tested negative.

The "outbreak" designation will officially be dropped once Clapp's Nursing Home goes 28 days without a new positive case, Hollowell said. The 28th day for the nursing home will be July 9.

Clapp's Nursing Home administrators made the announcement to staff on Friday:

The news of the success hasn't made staff forget about the harrowing reality of the virus' impact.

“Our hearts are broken for those we lost to COVID-19. At Clapp’s Nursing Center our mission is “A Family Caring for Families” and the way we care for our residents directly reflects our mission. The residents we have lost, as well as their families, were and always will be a part of our Clapp’s Family, "Clapp's Nursing Home officials said, "Although we know we could face this again next week or next year, we also know the Clapp’s Nursing Center Family is stronger than COVID-19."