'The sooner the better' | Families hopeful to see loved ones soon as vaccine to be administered at Guilford County nursing home Monday

Clapps Nursing Center said CVS will be administering the vaccine to willing residents on Monday.

The administration at Clapps Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden said CVS will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to willing residents Monday.

Danielle Hollowell with Clapps Nursing Center said they used verbal consent with residents' families, with 96 percent responding willingly.

Faye Roberts said this news gives her hope she'll be able to hug her aunt, 100-year-old Lena Cooper, sometime soon.

"I’m glad because hopefully we will get to see her and touch her and hug her and all this because it’s been very hard," said Roberts.

Roberts said they have a family of huggers, so having to stay apart is tough.

"When we did get to see, we had to be far away from her on the other side of the desk or table," she said, "We didn’t get to hug her or kiss on her or anything and we’re all a bunch of huggers."

Roberts said Cooper has been actively involved in the community, delivering Meals on Wheels and being an active member of her church. Roberts said those active qualities have made it even more difficult being apart.

"She’s a people person anyway," she said, "So it’s been hard on her not to get to see us."

Roberts said Cooper turned 100 on Dec. 17, and they held a parade for her. The vaccine gives them hope it'll be the last time they'll have to celebrate from a distance.