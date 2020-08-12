Johnny Jennings traveled with Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch to Wilmington.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings announced on Twitter Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Wilmington, North Carolina with Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.

Trosch announced Monday she had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Merriweather has tested negative for COVID-19 and remains in self-isolation.

"I immediately quarantined myself at home several days ago after learning that I had been exposed to the virus," Jennings tweeted Tuesday.

Trosch began experiencing symptoms Dec. 3, one day after returning from the trip, a joint statement released late Tuesday explains. She tested positive on Dec. 4.

Upon learning of Trosch’s diagnosis, Jennings and Merriweather began a self quarantine, according to the statement.

Merriweather was tested Dec. 7 and learned he was negative. Jennings tested positive Dec. 8.

"Outside of being a bit fatigued, I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home," Jennings tweeted Tuesday. "Our community should rest easy knowing that daily CMPD operations will resume without interruption and be carried out by members of my executive staff."

The three traveled together to a meeting hosted by the Winer Family Foundation and the New Hanover/Pender County District Attorney’s Office in Wilmington. They attended the initiative to learn about the impacts of childhood exposure to violence and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

"They were offered the opportunity to join a private flight chartered by the foundation to avoid additional exposure on a commercial flight," the joint statement reads. "All safety precautions, including masking and distancing, were taken on the flight and during their site visit."

The joint statement cites unnamed health officials who could not trace the source of the initial coronavirus interaction.

"Judge Trosch, Chief Jennings and DA Merriweather are public officials whose work on behalf of the community frequently requires them to engage in person," the statement explains.

"This virus has impacted far too many of us," Jennings tweeted. "Please continue to follow health guidelines as we fight this battle together."

North Carolina will be implementing a modified stay-at-home order and a nighttime curfew beginning Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday as coronavirus trends continue to rise statewide.

The new restrictions, which take effect at 5 p.m., creates a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The restrictions continue through at least January 8, 2021.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more will be required to close at 10 p.m. Alcohol sales are required to stop at at 9 p.m. The sale of alcohol cannot resume until 7 a.m.

More than 80% of North Carolina counties are in the orange or red on the state's coronavirus spread map. Mecklenburg County was among those counties with critical or substantial community spread of the coronavirus.