College campus COVID-19 map reveal hotspots at NC colleges

A telling trend: the only age group that grew in the number of infections statewide this week is 18 to 24-year-olds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A New York Times survey revealed a disturbing trend on college campuses, finding at least 26,000 cases and 64 deaths connected to colleges since the pandemic began.

Of the 15 college campuses with the most coronavirus cases nationwide, three are in North Carolina, and all but one is in the south.

With no national tracking system for COVID-19 cases on college campuses, it’s hard to tell just how significant the problem is.

But the New York Times survey and map released this week puts it in distressing perspective, linking more than 26,000 cases to at least 750 colleges nationwide.

Several are in North Carolina.

Many students returned to Carolina campuses this month only to be turned right back around and sent home.

NC State decided to go all virtual, canceling classes this Monday and Tuesday to allow students time to move off-campus.

“Looking at apartments. They're all getting taken up, so, yeah, going to be hard to find one.”

UNC-Chapel Hill and ECU also moved online for the semester.

UNC Charlotte has delayed in-person leaning until October 1.

Meanwhile, schools still operating in person reported new cases this week.

Belmont Abbey confirmed 38 student cases, and North Carolina Central University reported a cluster at a residence hall, affecting several football players.