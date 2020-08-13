College party with 400 people shut down in Greenville, North Carolina

University police say about 20 parties, including one with nearly 400 people in attendance, were shut down at a university in North Carolina.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — University police say about 20 parties, including one with nearly 400 people in attendance, were shut down at a university in North Carolina during the school’s opening weekend.

A campus police official at East Carolina University told McClatchy News Wednesday the parties were held last week and over the weekend.

The official says most of the gatherings that authorities shut down had between 25 and 50 people in attendance.

Parties of 25 people or more violate the state’s ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.