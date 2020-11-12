'Trash the mask' event planned at Concord Mills as Gov. Cooper's new COVID-19 restrictions begin

CONCORD, N.C. — Officials in Concord, North Carolina, issued a statement saying they are aware of a "Trash the Mask" event being organized by anti-mask advocates at Concord Mills Mall Friday.
The event, which was organized on Facebook by Amy Moore Benjamin and a group called Trump Event Images, is in response to Gov. Roy Cooper's new COVID-19 restrictions, including the statewide nightly curfew that begins Friday. North Carolina is experiencing a major surge in COVID-19 cases that health officials project will only get worse as more infections linked to Thanksgiving are reported.
Organizers are asking supporters to show up at Concord Mills and meet in the food court Friday evening before going shopping, all while not wearing face masks. in November, Cooper issued an executive order that tightened North Carolina's mandate on face masks and top state health officials have asked the general public to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"You should avoid non-essential activities and avoid people you don't live with," Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said. "I am very worried ... Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick before you wear a mask."
The event has gained a lot of attention on social media since Thursday. As of 11 a.m. Friday, more than 50 people RSVP'd on Facebook and over 200 have shown interest in the event.
City of Concord officials issued a statement, saying in part: "City personnel have been and will continue to work with Simon Property officials to determine an appropriate course of action, as with any event or incident on mall property."
The statement also stated Concord Mills employees will offer shoppers not wearing masks a free one and will ask people who refuse to comply to leave the property. Concord Police said those who refuse to leave can be charged with trespassing.