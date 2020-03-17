GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today, the Coronavirus testing sites opened up in Greensboro. Health professionals are testing those with symptoms at the order of their primary care physician.

You can not get a test without being recommended by a physician, so reach out to your primary care doctor to see if meet the criteria for a test.

Even if you don't have a primary care physician, Cone Health has a fix.

Cone Health are offering virtual doctor visits. You can click here to schedule one of those visits here.

The test is offered for 55 dollars.

