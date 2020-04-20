GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Cone Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said the hospital has been carefully monitoring how many patients they are admitting.

“What we’ve seen over the past five or six days is the number of patients that we are admitting that test positive for the coronavirus have been increasing,” said Cagle.

She said numbers were relatively flat for the month of April, but numbers began to increase around Wednesday of last week.

“They have increased daily since Wednesday,” said Cagle. “Each day there have been more and more.”

Cagle said although the number of cases is increasing the hospital is easily managing them.

And said the normal number of 18 to 19 cases a day has now risen to 30.

“We haven't reached our peak yet,” she said. “We will expect those numbers to continue to rise.”

Cagle said continuing to social distance is very important.

And said the organization is seeing the number of cases increase for patients of all ages but most cases are in the “elderly population”.

“Everyone needs to wear a mask when you go out, you need to continue to be six feet apart, and stay home when you can,” said Cagle.

