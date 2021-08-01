Cone Health to start vaccinating people 75 and older

According to Cone Health, COVID-19 vaccinations for those 75 and older start Saturday at Cone Health’s Green Valley campus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People 75 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine from Cone Health starting Saturday.

According to health officials, only a few hundred people will be vaccinated a day. Officials said this will allow staff to work through processes as Cone Health prepares for larger scale vaccinations later January.

“We expect the available time slots to fill quickly due to the relatively small number of people we can vaccinate initially,” DeAnne Brooks, Pharm D, chief pharmacy officer for Cone Health said.

According to Cone Health, COVID-19 vaccinations start Saturday at Cone Health’s Green Valley campus at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro and are by appointment only, for those 75 and older.

Brooks said Cone Health is working with new data bases that help them coordinate with and contact vaccine recipients should need be.

Health officials said people can be vaccinated Saturday only if they register in advance.

“We are also vaccinating staff and caring for record numbers of people with COVID-19,” Brooks said. “More slots will become available as we add staff to the process and become more familiar with it.”

Health officials said the initial vaccination clinics will run through next week.

Officials said people should expect the vaccination to take up to an hour as monitoring is required after the shot to ensure safety.

“There is no cost to the patient,” read a statement from a Cone Health news release. “However, people with insurance are asked to bring their card.”

Cone Health said a larger scale vaccination effort is expected to begin after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Health officials said people can be vaccinated Saturday only if they register in advance on Cone Health’s website or by calling (336) 890-1188.

According to Cone Health, you do not have to be a Guilford County resident to be vaccinated and the organization will announce additional vaccination efforts in the coming days.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS website.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.