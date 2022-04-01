Gov. Cooper to give update on NC's COVID-19 response amid omicron surge, testing demand

North Carolina health officials reported a new single-day case record on Jan. 1, with nearly 20,000 infections being detected statewide.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's COVID-19 task force will have an update on the state's response to the omicron variant Tuesday after health officials reported a new single-day record for infections on New Year's Day.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday 12,989 new cases. This came after a new single-day record was reported for Jan. 1, with nearly 20,000 infections being reported.

Cooper's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. WFMY News 2 will have a livestream of the governor's update on the WFMY News 2 mobile app and YouTube.

With new positive COVID-19 cases rising in the state, so are the hospitalizations. Data from NCDHHS showed hospitalizations topping 2,700 on Monday, with patient counts up nearly 750 from one week ago.

The surge driving cases is bigger than last winter, with the two-week daily case average approaching 10,000. Over the past two weeks, nearly 17% of tests have come back positive, including a staggering 27% on Jan. 1.

Cooper's update Tuesday comes as testing sites across the Triad have been inundated with long lines as people try to find tests.

For students returning from winter break, Guilford County School officials started COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for GCS students and staff members starting Tuesday.

School officials said faculty and students can drive up to Andrews, Grimsley, or Dudley from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 7.