BURLINGTON, N.C. — Lydia Jones has a clipboard in one hand and a cell phone in the other, “Who’s grabbing the bags,” she yelled from the front yard.

Jones is spearheading a door to door invasion of sorts in her Morrow Town neighborhood. About 10 friends are helping her pass out care packages in the community, “I just want to give something back and let (neighbors) know that I appreciate them,” said Jones.

The care packages include food, toothpaste, shampoo, masks, and other essential items. Jones and several members of the community along with a church raised about $850 to put the care packages together, “We just want to be a beacon of hope and share God’s love,” said Dawn Richmond.

About five groups of two or three people jump in different cars and head to opposite sides of town before walking the neighborhoods. Jones and a couple of the other leaders put together maps to pass out and address to drop off the packages, “We just want to let people know they are cared for and people are concerned for them,” said Richmond.

When Jones dropped off one bag to a man sitting outside on his porch, he was at first confused about what was going on. After Jones explained they are just offering care packages to people the man couldn’t stop smiling, "Thank you, thank you,” he continued to say as Jones waved goodbye before heading to another house.

The small group passed out about 85 care packages and plans to pass out more in the upcoming weeks, “I loved it, I loved it, it touched my heart to see people know that we really care,” Jones said.

She has received several thank you calls since they passed the bags out, many people surprised to see the package on their doorstep when they came home.

So, if you show up a couple of weeks from now and there’s a large brown paper bag sitting on your porch, there’s a good chance Jones or one of her friends dropped it off.

