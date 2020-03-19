GREENSBORO, N.C. — Orders are placed, put together and it's off delivery workers go.

It's a new challenge for some Greensboro restaurants but the owner of Cincy's said it's getting better.

"Each day [that] goes by it'll get better and better," said Bonnie Kay.

Restaurant dining rooms like hers are shut down across the state due to coronavirus concerns.

She said even with customers, things are very unsteady right now.

"This virus is hard on everyone so it concerns me how much people will be able to spend out when it comes down to it. I mean everybody's got tight budgets, I'm sure now and they're thinking that so I think it takes support in every aspect to survive something like this," said Kay.

Some other restaurants remain closed without take out or delivery options which means they have no revenue coming in.'

Brent Christensen with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce said member businesses tell him their biggest concern is cash flow right now.

"This is something none of us have ever experienced before. It's a 50 state disaster," said Christensen.

The chamber is working to connect members to resources like Small Business Administration disaster loans.

The community is even taking matters into their own hands.

The landlord of White and Wood, Blue Denim and Stumble Stilskins don't have to pay their rent for next month and no more than half the rent for May.

Owner Marty Kotis of Kotis Properties says he's working with tenants on a case by case basis.

His company owns several businesses including Darryl's and Burger Warfare.

Christensen said those types of ideas are needed right now.

"Bankers need to be creative in ways to help their customers, their business customers. Landlords need to be creative in the ways that they can help their business customers and we just need to be creative in helping your fellow man," he said.

Kay believes with that sort of help businesses will make it through this uncertain time.

"We're going to keep going and be bigger and better than ever, I hope when it's all said and done," said Kay.

Kay said she plans to apply for a small business administration loan and her landlord is also making arrangements to help her restaurant where he can.

