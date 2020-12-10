Greensboro Courthouse closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The court reported a positive case among the Guilford County Sheriff's Office staff.

The Guilford County Courthouse located in Greensboro will close for the rest of the week. On Monday, the court reported a positive coronavirus case.

The court said the Greensboro Courthouse will be closed from Tuesday to Friday.

According to Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig, an employee with the Guilford County Sheriff's Department tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials will contact trace the case among anyone who came into contact with the employee. Meantime, crews will clean the courthouse.

Superior and District courtrooms at the Greensboro Courthouse will close, but there are some exceptions.

District Court first appearances and 50B court will continue to operate as scheduled. Additionally, juvenile court will be open on Friday for secured custody hearings only.

Court officials said the confirmed coronavirus case does not affect the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point. That location will remain open.