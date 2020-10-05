GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a total of 14,764 cases and 547 deaths statewide as of Sunday. Keep scrolling to get a look at the case numbers for Piedmont Triad counties.
NOTE: Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.
FACTS NOT FEAR: Coronavirus full coverage
RELATED: These Triad ZIP codes are coronavirus hotspots
Case numbers in the Triad:
Alamance County - 172 cases, 5 deaths
Davidson County - 202 cases, 10 deaths
Davie County - 35 cases, 2 deaths
Caswell County - 39 cases, 1 death
Forsyth County - 373 cases, 5 deaths
Guilford County - 592 cases, 38 deaths
Randolph County - 338 cases, 6 deaths
Rockingham County - 40 cases, 2 deaths
Stokes County - 11 cases
Surry County - 41 cases, 1 death
Yadkin County - 54 cases, 1 death
RELATED: 'The biggest thing is looking forward' | Rock Hill woman's family comforts from a distance during chemotherapy
RELATED: Triad Tyson chicken plant closes for cleaning
RELATED: State parks in North Carolina reopen under certain restrictions, officials say
RELATED: US to buy $3B in dairy, meat, produce from farmers, Trump tweets