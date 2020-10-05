GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a total of 14,764 cases and 547 deaths statewide as of Sunday. Keep scrolling to get a look at the case numbers for Piedmont Triad counties.

NOTE: Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.

Case numbers in the Triad:

Alamance County - 172 cases, 5 deaths

Davidson County - 202 cases, 10 deaths

Davie County - 35 cases, 2 deaths

Caswell County - 39 cases, 1 death

Forsyth County - 373 cases, 5 deaths

Guilford County - 592 cases, 38 deaths

Randolph County - 338 cases, 6 deaths

Rockingham County - 40 cases, 2 deaths

Stokes County - 11 cases

Surry County - 41 cases, 1 death

Yadkin County - 54 cases, 1 death

