GREENSBORO, N.C. — Camden Health and Rehab confirms additional cases and two deaths of coronavirus from the Greensboro facility.

Administrator James Detter said 21 residents have tested positive for coronavirus at the facility. Of those, a majority are showing no signs or symptoms of the virus, according to Detter.

Detter said two patients died at the hospital from the virus.

The facility said 17 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Detter said the facility is working closely with local, state, and federal health officials to make sure they continue to take the recommended actions.

"We have been and continue performing many safety measures beyond what the Centers for Disease Control has recommended," said Detter, "For weeks, we have restricted visitors from entering our facility, canceled all group activities and dining, screened staff, residents, healthcare providers, and local emergency management."

The facility stopped allowing visitors in at the beginning of March. Detter said all residents and staff members have been tested for the coronavirus. The facility is waiting to get some of those results back.

Detter said the facility has been taking resident's temperatures, completed respiratory assessments, and monitored medical information.

Detter said staff members continue to wear complete personal protective equipment and follow appropriate infection control practices.

Detter said the facility is asking for support and continued prayers from the public.

"Wrap your arms around healthcare workers at this time, everywhere. We really need that support," said Detter.

The daughter of a resident at the facility spoke with WFMY News 2 earlier this week. She said her mother has been tested for the virus. Those test results came back negative.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services plans to publish a report twice a week with an update for ongoing outbreaks in congregate living facilities.