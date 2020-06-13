Coronavirus cases confirmed at Forsyth County Detention Center

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has five confirmed cases of COVID19 in staff members at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Staff members at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

A total of five detention officers tested positive for COVID-19, the FCSO said. There have been no confirmed cases in any of the residents of the Detention Center. Every resident that has been tested has tested negative, officials said.

“We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the Detention Center," Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said, "We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”

Numerous procedures have been implemented at the FCLEDC with the intent of preventing a COVID-19 outbreak, officials said.

Beginning March 13th, all public visitation was suspended with the exception of attorney visits.

All detention and contract staff are checked daily for symptoms and fever before they enter the FCLEDC.

All newly admitted residents are asked specific questions by our contracted medical services provider regarding exposure to and symptoms of COVID-19.

Newly admitted residents are held in intake housing for 14 days before being moved into General Population (as opposed to the normal 72-hour hold).

Staff working in all areas that interact with newly admitted residents wear N95 respirators.

Detention and contract staff are wearing surgical masks while interacting with the resident population in the Detention Center.

As appropriate, staff also wear surgical masks when they cannot practice social distancing while interacting with coworkers.

Current residents have received surgical masks to wear inside the Detention Center.

Each housing unit has foaming hand sanitizer readily available to residents.

Hospital strength cleaner is used to clean the housing units.

Inmate workers assigned to Intake housing are wearing N95s and proper PPE.

Educational materials about the importance of washing hands and physical distancing are available on kiosk machines and in housing units.

Fewer residents are out of their cells at one time, allowing for physical distancing.

Residents who have to leave the facility (for medical appointments, court, etc). are given a mask to wear.