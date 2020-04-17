NORTH CAROLINA, USA — You will see a lot of different numbers concerning coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

WFMY News 2 wants to be transparent in letting you know we will only be reporting numbers from the NCDHHS, CDC, and local health departments.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a total of 5,465

cases and 131 deaths statewide as of Thursday afternoon. Keep scrolling to get a look at the case numbers for Triad counties.

**Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.**

Here's a look at the case numbers in the Triad:

Guilford County - 151 cases, 10 deaths

Forsyth County - 122 cases, 5 deaths

Randolph County - 63 cases, 2 deaths

Davie County - 23 cases, 2 deaths

Rockingham County - 16 cases, 2 deaths

Davidson County - 91 cases, 2 deaths

Alamance County - 45 cases

Surry County - 11 cases

Stokes County - 10 cases

Yadkin County - 11 cases, 1 death

**Alamance County health officials said case numbers on NCDHHS website may not reflect the actual numbers in the county. This is because LabCorp, a testing site, is headquartered in Alamance County. When the test subject does not have an address, it defaults to the city of Burlington.**

