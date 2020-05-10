COVID-19 cluster develops at West Davidson High School, health department confirms

At least five cases of coronavirus have been detected at West Davidson County School, the health department confirmed.

The Davidson County Health Department confirms a coronavirus cluster has formed at West Davidson High School.



Clusters are defined as five or more confirmed positive cases that can be linked to one another.

Davidson County Schools said in a statement that basketball workouts were stopped immediately after an individual reported having COVID-19 symptoms, in accordance with North Carolina High School Athletic Association Guidelines.

Those who tested positive as well as close contacts have been asked to stay off-campus.