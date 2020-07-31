Coronavirus cluster at Randolph County church

According to Faith Community Church in Asheboro, the cluster is linked to church services held between July 5 – July 19.

On Friday, Faith Community Church in Asheboro got notice of a COVID-19 cluster.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases of COVID-19 in a non-congregate living setting (Ex. a business, religious or educational setting, a group event, etc.) within a 14-day period with likely connections between cases.

According to the church, the cluster is linked to church services held between July 5 – July 19.

"We are currently aware of five cases related to church members who attended recent in-person services. We are working with Randolph County Public Health to conduct contact tracing. If you attended an in-person church service between July 5th – July 19th and have questions about your exposure, please call the Randolph County Coronavirus Hotline."