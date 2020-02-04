DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County School System confirms that one of its employees was diagnosed with coronavirus without getting a positive test. The person exhibited symptoms and was diagnosed before getting a test.

The district said it found out about it on April 1. The employee was assigned to Midway Elementary. The employee rode on a bus to help deliver meals on March 25.

According to a press release, all of the employee's close contacts have been notified by the Davidson County Health Department and advised to self-quarantine. The system said it has disinfected all known areas where the person was.

If you're worried about the food having COVID-19. Here's what the CDC has to say:



"Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 by food. Unlike foodborne gastrointestinal (GI) viruses like norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill through contaminated food, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a virus that causes respiratory illness. Foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission."

