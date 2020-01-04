ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A person has died in Rockingham County from the coronavirus.

Rockingham County Health leaders said the patient was in his or her 60s and had several underlying medical conditions.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones at this time. We want to reiterate the importance of citizens staying home until further direction from our government and health leadership,” said Lance Metzler, Rockingham County Manager.

“My prayers and condolences go out to the family at this difficult time,” said Susan Young, Rockingham County Interim Health Director.

The Rockingham County Health Department said individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider or urgent care to discuss their symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect them and others.

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

