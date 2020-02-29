SEATTLE — A King County resident has died from the 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, health officials said Saturday.

This is the first known death from COVID-19 in the United States.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases:

There are currently six presumptively positive cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, according to State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy.

These patients include three new cases reported Saturday, including the patient who died. It also includes a King County woman and a Snohomish County teenager whose tests came back positive on Friday. It also includes a Snohomish County man, who was the first person to be diagnosed in the U.S. in January. That person has since recovered.

The patient who died:

The man who died was a patient at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. He was admitted with serious respiratory issues and tested positive for the virus. He was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin with Public Health Seattle & King County.

The man had no history of travel outside of the U.S. or known contact with anyone who had COVID-19.

“We send sincere condolences...None of us want to see this," said Duchin.

Patients at Life Care Center:

The other two new patients are connected to the Life Care nursing facility in Kirkland.

One is a woman in her 40s who is a health care worker at Life Care. She is in satisfactory condition at Overlake Hospital and hasn't had any travel outside of the U.S., Duchin said.

The other is a woman in her 70s and a resident at Life Care. She is in serious condition at EvergreenHealth.

There are over 50 individuals associated with Life Care who have respiratory symptoms or are hospitalized with pneumonia or other conditions and are being tested for COVID-19, according to Duchin. Public Health officials are investigating this as a possible outbreak at Life Care Center.

“Current residents and associates are being monitored closely, and any with symptoms or who are potentially exposed are quarantined. As a precaution, all visits to the facility from families, volunteers or vendors are not allowed,” said officials with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending a team of epidemiologists to King County to support local health experts as they work to identify and test new cases.

“While the vast majority of cases of COVID-19 are believed to be mild, the virus can be a very serious infection that can lead to death. Protecting the health of our community and supporting the care of health care workers is our top priority," said Duchin.

State of Emergency:

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to the new cases of COVID-19 and directed state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare and respond to the outbreak.

"It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” said Gov. Inslee. "In partnership with the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Department of Emergency Management and local and community health partners, we are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts. I am committed to keeping Washingtonians healthy, safe and informed."

King County Executive Dow Constantine has activated the King County Emergency Operations Center to help handle COVID-19 cases and coordinate with cities across the region.

King County Metro also set up an Incident Management Team to develop policy recommendations, operational strategies, and protocols for sustaining Metro operations in all contingencies.

"Currently, if there are reports of unsanitary conditions on any of our buses, Metro Transit will immediately pull that bus from operations and sanitize that bus before it returns to operations. Metro cleans, vacuums each vehicle every day and that will continue," said Constantine.

Greater outlook:

There are currently 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 22 of which were contracted in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The investigation into the spread in Washington state, Oregon and California is in its early stages.

Most people in the country have little risk of contracting coronavirus, according to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. However, some have increased risk depending on their exposure and people with weakened immune systems, conditions, or illnesses are at a greater risk.

What you can do:

As COVID-19 cases continue to be identified in the state and globally, health officials said it's important to maintain proper health hygiene.

This means washing hands with soap and water, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding large crowded areas if possible, and most importantly staying home from work or school if you're sick.

RELATED: 2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Snohomish, King counties

RELATED: Trump to discuss coronavirus threat Saturday at White House