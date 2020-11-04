CLARKSBURG, Md. — Through this season of uncertainty, we’ve seen many people go out of their way to show their appreciation. One woman from Clarksburg, Maryland decided to help by donating cookies to essential workers.

Elizabeth Kessler said the idea started when she baked several hundred cookies to deliver to employees at local hospitals. It turns out, many other people in the community wanted to contribute by donating packaged cookies.

"This coronavirus situation is unprecedented, and these healthcare workers are needed in such a capacity that is amazing they stay on their jobs and they serve no matter what the cost may be to them," Elizabeth Kessler said.

The cookie drive grew so quickly, Kessler made 19 contact-less deliveries just this week.

"It is just heartwarming," Kessler said."These hospital workers and first responders don’t have the luxury of staying home. We have the luxury of staying home and being safe, they do not and the welcoming from them and the appreciation is just so overwhelming."

When asked about what she hopes first responders know about the effort, Kessler said it all comes down to appreciation.

"Them knowing that the people in the community really care about them even though people are silent and cannot go out ... just some gesture being sent to them to let them know that we know they are here, we know they are working hard and putting their life on the line and we really appreciate them keeping us healthy," Kessler said.

"We want the people receiving them to know that we know they are putting their life on the line… what you are doing is courageous, it is amazing and it is so appreciated more than you will ever, ever know," said Kessler.

If you would like to help donate packaged cookies, you can contact Kessler at Clarksburgcookiedrive@gmail.com.

